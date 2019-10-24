Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $158 under last week's mention and a massive low at $591 cheaper than Dell's price. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of $306 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $200 under our August mention, $669 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $979.99 after coupon. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's a savings of over $600 and the best price we've seen. (We listed it for $1,250 with $250 in Rakuten points a few months ago.) Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $13 below our mention from September and the best price we could find by $63 for one in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a saving of $1,745 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
Save on a variety of Lenovo laptop models and configurations from $399.54. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's $780 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Staples
That's $340 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $554 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
Thanks to the $100 Visa gift card, that's a savings of $187 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
