New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 59 mins ago
Dell XPS 13 9370 Intel Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 13.3" Laptop
$920 $1,100
free shipping

That's $158 under last week's mention and a massive low at $591 cheaper than Dell's price. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Coupon code "DELL180" bags this price
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: NBxn9370cunbHAFF
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DELL180"
  • Expires in 21 hr
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Dell
Core i7 13.3 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register