Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell XPS 13 9370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touchscreen Laptop for $1,249.99. Coupon code "DELL190" cuts that to $1,059.99. With free shipping, that's $191 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit