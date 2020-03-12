Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS 13 7390 Comet Lake i7 13.3" Touch Laptop
$1,078 $1,410
free shipping

That's $332 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • Use code "EXTRA17" to get this price.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-10710U 1.1GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 LCD display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCLe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
