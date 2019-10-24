New
Dell XPS 13 7390 10th-Gen. Ice Lake i3 Dual 13.4" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$1,000 w/ $100 Visa GC $1,060
free shipping

Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of $160 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Use coupon code "50OFF699" to get this price.
  • You'll bag a $100 Visa Prepaid Gift Card. To claim the gift card, complete this online form
  • 10th-generation Intel i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core processor
  • 13.4" 1920x1200 WLED touchscreen display
  • 4GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe x4 SSD
  • Killer AX1650 2x2 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
