Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS 13 7390 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 13.3" Touch 4K Laptop
$1,600 $2,010
free shipping

That's tied with last week's mention at $410 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Tips
  • Coupon code "50OFF699" bags this price
Features
  • 10th Generation Intel i7-10710U 1.1GHz Comet Lake 6-core processor
  • 13.3" 3840x2160 4K InfinityEdge Touch display
  • 16GB RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Killer AX1650 2x2 802.11ax wireless and Bluetooth 5.0
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
  • Code "50OFF699"
