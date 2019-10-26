New
Dell XPS 13 7390 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 13.3" Touch 4K Laptop
$1,600 $1,650
That's $410 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to get this deal.
  • 10th Generation Intel i7-10710U 1.1GHz Comet Lake 6-core processor
  • 13.3" 3840x2160 4K InfinityEdge Touch display
  • 16GB RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Killer AX1650 2x2 802.11ax wireless and Bluetooth 5.0
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
