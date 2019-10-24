New
Dell Small Business · 40 mins ago
Dell XPS 13 7390 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 Dual 13.3" 1080p Laptop
$1,200 w/ $150 Dell GC $1,260
free shipping

Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of $210. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Tips
  • Use coupon code "50OFF699" to get this price.
  • You'll bag a $100 Visa Prepaid Gift Card. To claim the gift card, complete this online form
Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
  • 8GB RAM & 256 M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Killer AX1650 2x2 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "50OFF699"
  • Expires 10/24/2019
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 13.3 inch Full HD (1080p) Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register