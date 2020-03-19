Open Offer in New Tab
Dell XPS 13 7390 10th-Gen i7 13.3" 4K Touch Laptop w/ Win 10 Pro
$1,493 $1,749
free shipping

That's a $417 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Tips
  • Use coupon code "EXTRA17" to get this price.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-10710U 1.1GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touch display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 3/19/2020
