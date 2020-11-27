That's $261 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" 1920x1200 touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's recently-released, so a $584 drop from list price is substantial. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro
It's a $50 overnight drop and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake six-core CPU
- 15.6" 3840 x 2160 4K Infinity Edge touch display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
It's recently-released and already less than half price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1080p anti-glare LED display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro
It's a savings of $170 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
That's $100 under yesterday's mention, $300 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- You can upgrade to a backlit keyboard for no additional charge.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) BrightView LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YV59AV_1
Apply coupon code "BLACKFRIDAY50" to save 50% off a range of systems. Prices start from $180 after coupon. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Stock is low on many of these.
- Computers are covered by a 100-day warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
The Staples Black Friday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen. Shop Now at Staples
Use coupon code "2020BFDB4" to get this price and save $500 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th gen. Core i5-10300H Comet Lake 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS LED
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64 bit
- Model: 82AU00CXUS
That's $478 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $50 under our previous mention and $541 under list price today. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $731. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $315 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This features a recently-released 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processor
- 11th generation Intel i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake 4.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $212 off and the lowest price we've seen. (It was $100 more last month.) Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $108 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $150 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 7th-Gen. AMD A9-9420e 3.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1336x768 LED touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
It's $160 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
