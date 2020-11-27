New
Dell Technologies
Dell XPS 13 11th-Gen. i7 13.4" Touch Laptop
$1,399 $1,660
That's $261 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.4" 1920x1200 touchscreen display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
