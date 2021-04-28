Get this price with coupon code "XPSsb2" and save $461 off list.
Update: The price has dropped to $899. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" 1920 x 1200 InfinityEdge touch display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $400 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3004
This laptop is back at its best-ever price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX330 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's a $779 drop from its original price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- functions as tablet or laptop
It's a savings of $564 off list and it includes one year of ProSupport for free, which would cost up to $129 normally. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core I3-1125G4 2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10-Pro 64-bit
- 1-year ProSupport included
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
It's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Graphite Grey.
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Save on 10 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $999 (low by $100).
Save on everything you need to make your workstation a well-oiled machine, from laptops powered by 11th-gen. i7 CPUs to enormous curved 38" ultrawide monitors. Coupon codes and gift card offers abound, as noted on the product pages.
Note: Do not oil these machines. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Save $450 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- anti-glare screen coating
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI 2.0 input connectors
- Model: S2422HG
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL1" to get this deal. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Pictured is the Refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7040 MT i5 Desktop w/ 8GB RAM & 250GB SSD for $174 after code.
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL2" to save an extra $150 off 10 configurations of refurbished OptiPlex 3050 desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Sign In or Register