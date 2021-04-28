Dell Technologies · 26 mins ago
Dell XPS 13 11th-Gen. i7 13.4" Touch Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$899 $1,460
free shipping

Get this price with coupon code "XPSsb2" and save $461 off list.

Update: The price has dropped to $899. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.4" 1920 x 1200 InfinityEdge touch display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "XPSsb2"
  • Expires 4/30/2021
    Published 7 hr ago
    Verified 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
1 comment
bpowers001
It's now $899 with the same code. But 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD? C'mon Dell!
46 min ago