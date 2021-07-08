Dell XPS 13 11th-Gen. i5 13" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $899
Dell Technologies · 35 mins ago
Dell XPS 13 11th-Gen. i5 13" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$899 $1,299
free shipping

Apply coupon code "BFiJLT4" to take $411 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.4" FHD WLED 1920x1200 LCD touch display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "BFiJLT4"
