Dell XPS 13 11th-Gen. i5 13" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $899
Dell XPS 13 11th-Gen. i5 13" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$899 $1,310
Features
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.4" FHD WLED 1920x1200 LCD touch display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
