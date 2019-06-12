New
Rakuten · 5 mins ago
Dell XPS 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$960 w/ $192 in Rakuten Points $1,279
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers the 2.7-lb. Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $1,019.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $959.99. Plus, members bag $191.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $192 less than our April mention and $252 less than buying direct from Dell. Deal ends June 12 at 3 am ET. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 6/12/2019
    Published 5 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Dell
13 inch Full HD (1080p) Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register