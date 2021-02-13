It's $50 cheaper than the price we saw from Dell during Black Friday week. It's also a $30 drop in two weeks to the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- It's in Rose Gold only.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10710U 1.10GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touch display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $132 under our mention from last week, $400 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "prezdaylt499" to drop it to $161 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi153w10p1c5122
Apply code "2021FEBDEAL2" to get this deal. Prices start at $549 after discount. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance items.
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Functions as a laptop or tablet
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. ($250 off)
Save on a range of laptops, desktops, and computer accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s 10th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $999.99 after coupon "THINKPRESDAY" ($1.349 off).
- Many items have coupons marked on their individual pages.
It's $400 under list and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $559. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touch LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- can be used as a tablet or laptop
- Model: QWT-00001
Apply coupon code "DNLNVCMP" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 6th Generation Intel Core i5-6300u 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 7 Professional 64-bit
- Model: 22TP2TT4600
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
Save on over 180 men's sweatshirts and hoodies. Orders over $30 get an extra 25% off in cart, so you can buy two from as little as $30. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Hoodie in Active Maroon for $19.99.
That's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dauntlessdeals via eBay.
- Bike not included.
- suitable for most bikes & wheel sizes
- adjustable front roller
- 3 wide HDPE rollers & durable nylon belt
- Model: USAA0-0460143
You'd pay over $107 more for a similar combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's a $50 drop since December, $350 off, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 1TB 7,200 rpm SATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $20 under our mention from last December, $90 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2421HN
Apply coupon code "DBDTPR699" to take $728 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700 processor 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD + 1TB 7,200 rpm 3.5" SATA Hard Drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Sign In or Register