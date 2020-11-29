That's a savings of $311 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" 3840x2400 InfinityEdge touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Expires 12/5/2020
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a savings of $100 of list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home (S mode) 64-bit
Use coupon code "WEEKEND10" to save $41 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB NVMe SSD
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
It's $2,185 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core Processor i7-9850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" UltraSharp FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe
- Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 w/6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
The Staples Black Friday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen. Shop Now at Staples
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
That's $100 less than other retailers charge. Buy Now at Adorama
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
That's $140 under our May mention, $220 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
Save on laptops and desktops designed for work, plus printers, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Note: Click the "Deals" tab and then "Coupons" for codes for additional savings on select models.
That's a savings of $111. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 3.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's a savings of $1,910 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-9850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- NVIDIA Quadro T2000 4GB graphics
- Model: xctop754015us
Save up to $200 Dell Optiplex desktop priced $499 or more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- $50 off $499 via "DELL50".
- $100 off $899 via $899 via "DELL100".
- $200 off $1,499 via "DELL200".
- Pictured is the Dell OptiPlex 3080 10th-Gen. i5 SFF Desktop PC for $829 ($355 off).
Most sellers charge close to $160. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.5mm audio and microphone jacks
- 5 USB ports (3 x 3.0 and 2 x 2.0)
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- HDMI to DVI adapter
- 2-foot USB 3.0 cable
- DisplayPort output
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: D3100
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
It's $30 under our October mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $30.) Buy Now at eBay
- Add this to cart to get this deal.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2719HR
That's $62 under last month's mention and $120 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register