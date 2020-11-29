New
Dell Technologies · 41 mins ago
Dell XPS 13 10th-Gen i7 13.4"Touch Laptop
$1,149 $1,460
Features
  • Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.4" 3840x2400 InfinityEdge touch display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 12/5/2020
