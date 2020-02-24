Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business
Dell XPS 13 10th-Gen i7 13.4" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro
$1,399 $1,449
free shipping

That's $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • To get this deal use code "50OFF699".
Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.30GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.4" 16:10 1920x1200 HDR touchscreen
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "50OFF699"
