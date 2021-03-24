New
Dell XPS 13 10th-Gen. i7 13.3" Touchscreen Laptop
$849 $1,099
Apply coupon code "250offXPS" to get this price – it's $31 cheaper than the non-touch version we saw three weeks ago (which had Windows 10 Home, a cheaper OS option; this one has Windows 10 Pro), $502 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10710U 1.10GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Code "250offXPS"
  • Expires 3/26/2021
