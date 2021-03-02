New
Dell XPS 13 10th-Gen. i7 13.3" Laptop
$799 $1,110
It's $311 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
  • 8GB RAM and 256 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
