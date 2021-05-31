Dell XPS 11th-Gen i7 Desktop PC w/ Windows 10 Pro, 6GB GPU for $1,049

Apply coupon code "SUMMERXDT2 " to get this deal. That's $461 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- In Mineral White.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $320 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
It's $400 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a savings of $350 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "2021MAYDEAL1" to save $150 off 10 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
It's $90 cheaper than a used model elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA000LUS
Clip the $15 extra savings coupon and apply code "3ZP2KK7V" to save a total of $65. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Shendda via Amazon.
- Intel Core i3-5005U 2.0GHz Broadwell dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: B3
That's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCle NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TG01-1022
- UPC: 195697202179
That's $230 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 12GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe
- Windows 10 Home 4-bit
Apply coupon code "SummerLT2" to save $91 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's the best we've seen since Black Friday, a $100 drop since last month, and $585 off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 with 2GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SUMMERVDT3 " to take $500 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $260 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $210 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- can be used as a tablet or laptop
- 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 LED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
That's a savings of $60 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake Refresh 1.10GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
