Scroll down the page to add 1 year of ProSupport for free (an extra savings of $129 and a strong warranty). Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Windows 11 Pro license included)
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to take $361 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive + 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (includes free Windows 11 upgrade license)
That's $562 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
That's $261 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD & 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Win 11 Pro license)
It's $614 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681w11ph5107
They've also got desks and chairs marked as much as 55% off. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the LG gram Core i5 15.6" Laptop for $699.99 (a low by $450).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $35; pickup may be available.
Save $188 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Intelligent Technology Limited INC. via Walmart.
- Intel Celeron J3455 1.5GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 1K4J3AV_1
That's $68 off, and a good way to pick this up without looking to third-party eBay sellers or overseas stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Chuwi via Amazon.
- Intel Celeron J4125 2.0 GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Whether you're looking for a basic build or something with all the bells and whistles, you'll find many options here with savings as high as 52% on over 30 models. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured at 52% off is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen i3 15.6" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD for $449 ($478 off and the 2nd best price we've seen).
Save $521 off the list to get best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro (Windows 11 Pro license included)
That's $734 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11390H 3.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 license)
These servers are marked at least 42% off, with tower servers starting from $719 and rack servers from $1,179. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the PowerEdge T340 Celeron Tower Server for $1,029 ($1,105 off).
It's a $20 drop from our December mention and the best price we've seen for this build since Black Friday. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
That's $514 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
That's $89 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: MKTNN3510EYZUH
That's $141 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (with Windows 11 Pro upgrade license)
Sign In or Register