New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS 10th-gen i3 Desktop PC
$299 $699
free shipping

Apply coupon code "XPSI3AFF" to get this deal and take $411 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200 rpm SATA HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "XPSI3AFF"
  • Expires 2/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i3 Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register