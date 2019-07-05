New
Dell Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$590 w/ $35 in Rakuten points $779
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $649.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $589.99. Plus, you'll also receive $35.34 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $224 off list and $95 less than you'd pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/5/2019
