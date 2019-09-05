New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i7 14" Quad Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$859 $1,570
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers the 3.42-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $859 with free shipping. That's $711 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $80 less in our July mention. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 9/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
