It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's less than half its original list price at $891 off list. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $230 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $342.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, although we saw it for $10 less three weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's $1,762 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $126. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $410 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
It's dropped to half its original list price, which is particularly impressive since it's a newly-released build. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
It's a $60 drop in a month and the best we've seen for this laptop. (It's also a massive $614 off list.) Buy Now at Dell Small Business
It's $572 off and tied with our Black Friday price as the lowest price we've seen. (It had never previously dropped below $600.) Buy Now at Dell Small Business
At $420 off list, that's almost half price! Buy Now at Dell Small Business
It's tied as the best price we've seen and a low today by $40. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Prices start at $309 after the coupon, with nearly 30 models to choose from. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's the second best price we've seen and a low by at least $35 today. Buy Now at Staples
Thanks to the gift card, that's $164 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $162.) Buy Now at Dell Home
