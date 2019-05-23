Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $849 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention, $721 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit