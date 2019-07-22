New
Dell Whiskey Lake i7 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$779 $1,570
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's $70 under our May mention, $791 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now

  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 7/22/2019
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
