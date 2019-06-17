Rakuten · 53 mins ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 720p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$460 $541
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers the 3.8-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $549.99. Coupon code "DELL90" drops that to $459.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $81 today, although it was $60 less in April. Buy Now
  • you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
