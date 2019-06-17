Rakuten · 53 mins ago
$460 $541
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers the 3.8-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $549.99. Coupon code "DELL90" drops that to $459.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $81 today, although it was $60 less in April. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
Comments
Related Offers
New
Dell Home · 20 mins ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 16" Laptop w/ 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
$1,680 $2,239
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell XPS 15 9570 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $2,038.39. Apply stacking coupon codes "SAVE15" and "NVIDIA5" to drop that to $1,679.59. That's the lowest price we could find by $520. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 32GB RAM
- 1TB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 5 days ago
Dell Vostro Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 4GB GPU, 512GB SSD
$779 $1,570
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Vostro 13 5000 Series 5370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's tied with our December mention, $791 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: Headline price has been corrected; we apologize for the error. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon 530 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Dell G3 3579 Coffee Lake i5 Quad 16" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$540 $639
free shipping
ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Dell G3 15 3579 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $639. Coupon code "ANT99" cuts that to $539.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $185. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: G3579-5958BLK
Dell Small Business · 5 days ago
Dell Vostro Kaby Lake R i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$559 $1,147
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.7-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5471 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $559 with free shipping. That's $588 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $60 less last month. Buy Now
Features
- ntel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- USB 3.1 Type-A | Type-C & HDMI
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
eBay · 2 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in Silver or Black for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$279 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121, although we saw it for $10 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA-WB91
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 11 hrs ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Dell Home · 5 hrs ago
Dell XPS Tower w/ 16GB RAM + 6GB GPU
$791 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $960.39. Coupon codes "NVIDIA5" and "SAVE15" stack to drop the price to $791.34. With free shipping, that's $109 under our May mention, $209 off list, and the best price we've seen for this system. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard, 6-button laser mouse
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $989 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Coffee Lake i5 PC
$589
free shipping
That's a savings of $477 off list price
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $589 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $477 off, and the lowest price we could find. Features include:
- Intel Core i5-8500T 2.1GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i3 15" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB Optane Memory
$500 $699
free shipping
Dell Home continues to offer its 4.4-lb. Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $587.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $499.79. With free shipping, that's $199 off, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- Intel Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 16GB Intel Optane memory
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register