Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor

15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

3-cell battery

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

Dell Small Business offers its 4.2-lb. Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series 5581 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $789. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" cuts that to. With, that's $56 under our mention from a month ago, $451 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Features include: