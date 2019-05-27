Dell Small Business offers its Dell Latitude 3400 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" Laptop for $509 with free shipping. That's $347 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
  • 14" 1366x766 LCD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit