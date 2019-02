Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor

13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

3-cell battery

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 13 7380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779.99. Coupon code "SAVE12" cuts that to. With, that's $164 off and the lowest price we could find. Features include:Prefer Windows 10 Home? Through today only, Dell via Rakuten offers a Windows 10 Home model with $65.60 in Rakuten Super Points forvia coupon code "K2R6-XXVQ-YHUS-Y8TW" with