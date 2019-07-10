New
Dell Small Business · 20 mins ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop w/ 256GB SSD & Win 10 Pro
Dell Small Business offers its 3.8-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 14" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $529.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it with Windows 10 Home for $480 earlier today; this model has Windows 10 Pro.) Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
