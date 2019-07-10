New
Dell Small Business · 20 mins ago
$530 $630
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.8-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 14" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $529.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it with Windows 10 Home for $480 earlier today; this model has Windows 10 Pro.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 17 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron AMD A6 Dual 12" Laptop
$130 $230
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 18 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Kaby Lake i3 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$300 $390
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 17 hrs ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$569 $1,141
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.4-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $569 with free shipping. That's $572 off and the lowest price we've seen for a Dell Vostro laptop with these specs. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$300 $390
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it with a $100 gift card for $363 last month. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Kaby Lake i3-7020U 2.3GHz dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit display
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S mode
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Newegg · 16 hrs ago
Acer Swift 3 Kaby Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$500 $770
free shipping
Newegg offers the Acer Swift 3 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz Quad 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Gold for $529.99. Coupon code "EMCTCTE37" cuts it to $499.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $83. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 4 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Quad 16" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
Dell Small Business Black Friday in July Sale
from $130 for laptops
free shipping
Dell Small Business discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, servers, monitors, accessories, and more for its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Tips
- Laptops priced from $129.99.
- Desktops priced from $409.
Dell Small Business · 15 hrs ago
Lexmark B2236dw Monochrome Laser Printer
$60 $160
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Lexmark B2236dw Monochrome Laser Printer for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Features
- up to 36 ppm print speed
- 600x600 dpi
- USB 2.0
- WiFi
- 250-sheet input tray
Dell Small Business · 17 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC w/ Windows 10 Pro
$329 $460
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $329 with free shipping. That's $131 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 8GB RAM
$529 $928
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard
- Dell MS116 wired mouse
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 day ago
Dell Optiplex 7020 Desktops
from $129
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these. Shop Now
Tips
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
New
Dell Home · 2 hrs ago
Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Coffee Lake i7 8-Core Gaming Desktop
$1,127 $1,600
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 4.7GHz 8-Core Desktop PC for $1,175.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that price to $1,126.99. With free shipping, that's $473 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel 9th-gen. Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB video card
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 18 hrs ago
Dell TIMBUK2 Authority Backpack
$94 $129
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell TIMBUK2 Authority Backpack for $94 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- 15" quilted laptop sleeve
- internal organization
- luggage pass through
Dell Home · 8 hrs ago
Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
