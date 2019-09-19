New
Dell Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop w/ 256GB SSD & Win 10 Pro
$515 $630
free shipping

That's $115 off, $15 under our July mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Apply coupon code "SAVE17" to bag this price
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Comments
  • Code "SAVE17"
  • Expires 9/19/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
