Dell Small Business · 57 mins ago
Dell Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$779
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its new Dell Vostro 13 5390 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's $40 under our July mention, $648 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 pro 64-bit
  • Expires 9/5/2019
    Published 57 min ago
