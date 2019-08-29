New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell Whiskey Lake Core i5 Quad 16" 1080p Touch Laptop
$700 w/ $175 Rakuten Super Points
free shipping

Dell via Rakuten offers the Dell Inspiron 15 5582 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $699.99 with free shipping. Plus, members bag $174.75 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the Points, that's $95 less than last month's mention of a very similar build and $175 less than buying from Dell direct today. Buy Now

  • you must be logged in to your account to bag the Points
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
Comments
