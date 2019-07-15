New
Dell Small Business · 22 mins ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$779 $1,570
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its 4.2-lb. Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series 5581 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's $791 off and the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now

  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Published 22 min ago
