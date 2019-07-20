New
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$569
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its 4.2-lb. Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series 5581 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $949. Coupon code "SAVE380BIZ" drops it to $569. With free shipping, that's $100 under our expired mention from earlier today, $787 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX130 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "SAVE380BIZ"
  • Expires 7/20/2019
