Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 2GB GPU, 128GB SSD
$739 $1,356
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $739 with free shipping. That's $70 under our February mention, $617 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD with 1TB hard drive
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX130 2GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
