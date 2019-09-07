New
Dell Small Business · 29 mins ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$419 $970
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $679. Coupon code "SMLBIZ419" drops it to $419. With free shipping, that's tied with our July mention at $551 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "SMLBIZ419"
  • Expires 9/7/2019
