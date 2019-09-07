Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $679. Coupon code "SMLBIZ419" drops it to $419. With free shipping, that's tied with our July mention at $551 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 13 7000 Series 7386 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,175.99. Coupon code "DBLTINSP137" cuts that to $685.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $264, although we saw it for $86 less in our expired Staff Pick mention from five days ago. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop in Gray for $149.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago at $100 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $91. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 4.7GHz Desktop PC with $512GB SSD for $1,399.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" cuts the price to $949.99. With free shipping, that is $500 off list and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $930.99 after the above coupon. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its new Dell Vostro 13 5390 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's $40 under our July mention, $648 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Xerox Phaser 6510/DNI Color Laser Printer for $199 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by about $9, although most retailers charge $249 or more. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the LG UM69 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $150 Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell AMD Radeon RX 550 4GB Graphics Gard for $90.99 with free shipping. That's $39 under last month's mention, $89 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now dropped to $62.49. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $685.32 with free shipping. That's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $235. Buy Now
Today only, Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 3000 Series 3482 Intel Gemini Lake Celeron 1.1GHz 14" Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $100 off and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now
Dell Home discounts a range of laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, and accessories during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, take an extra $50 off orders of $699 or more via coupon code "50OFF699". Even better all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
