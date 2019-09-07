Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 13 7000 Series 7386 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,175.99. Coupon code "DBLTINSP137" cuts that to $685.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $264, although we saw it for $86 less in our expired Staff Pick mention from five days ago. Buy Now