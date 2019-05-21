Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Black for $529. Coupon code "SAVE35" cuts it to $480.49. With free shipping, that's $49 under yesterday's mention, $490 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit