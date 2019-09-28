New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake Quad 16" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$469 $1,127
free shipping

That's $658 off list, $110 under last month's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "BIZLT469"
  • Expires 9/28/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
