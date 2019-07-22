New
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop
$659 $1,213
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 5390 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $659 with free shipping. That's $554 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now

  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Expires 7/22/2019
