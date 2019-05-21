Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 5000 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $939. Coupon code "BIZSAVE360" drops it to $579. With free shipping, that's $20 under our mention from last month, $768 off list. and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce 940MX 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit