Dell Small Business · 4 mins ago
$539 $990
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series Intel Kaby Lake i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $539 with free shipping. That's $451 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Related Offers
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop
$662 w/ $132 Rakuten Points $959
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 13 7000 Series 7380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop for $722.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $662.49. Plus, members bag $132.40 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the credit, that's $192 less than buying from Dell direct and a very strong price for such a laptop. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series 5584 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$541 $749
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 4.3-lb. Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series 5584 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $636.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $541.44. with free shipping, that's $9 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $59.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Dell XPS 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$960 w/ $192 in Rakuten Points $1,279
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers the 2.7-lb. Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $1,019.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $959.99. Plus, members bag $191.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $192 less than our April mention and $252 less than buying direct from Dell. Deal ends June 12 at 3 am ET. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i3 15" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB Optane Memory
$500
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 4.4-lb. Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $587.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $499.79. With free shipping, that's $199 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 16GB Intel Optane memory
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 1 wk ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 1 day ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in Silver or Black for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
Micro Center · 3 wks ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz Dual 17" Laptop
$330 $530
free shipping
HP offers its 5.63-lb HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz 17.3" Laptop in Black for $329.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our Black Friday mention, a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- AMD Radeon R5 Graphics
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- DVD-Burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ $200 Dell GC
$1,199 $1,599
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $1,199 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $298. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 75UM7570PUD
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $989 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Coffee Lake i5 PC
$589
free shipping
That's a savings of $477 off list price
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $589 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $477 off, and the lowest price we could find. Features include:
- Intel Core i5-8500T 2.1GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 3 days ago
Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Speakers
$279 $349
free shipping
Dell Small Business continues to offer the Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black or White for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago at $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity
- six personalized presets
- OLED display
Dell Refurbished Store · 2 wks ago
Dell OptiPlex 7020 Desktops:
from $129
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops, with prices starting from $129. (All items are $219 or less.) Plus, these items bag free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items. Shop Now
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" knocks that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from two days ago, $300 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Home · 12 hrs ago
Dell XPS 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i7 8-Core PC w/ 256GB SSD, 3GB GPU
$916 $1,150
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $1,077.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $916.29. With free shipping, that's $234 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700K 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD and 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron 3470 Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.7GHz Small Desktop PC
$292 $429
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 3470 Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.7GHz Small Desktop PC for $342.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $291.54. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from last week, $137 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 3.7GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
