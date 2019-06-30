New
Dell Small Business · 4 mins ago
Dell Vostro Kaby Lake i5 2.5GHz 16" 1080p Laptop
$539 $990
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series Intel Kaby Lake i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $539 with free shipping. That's $451 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit display
  • 4GB RAM
  • 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Comments
  Expires 6/30/2019
    Published 37 min ago
  Popularity: 2/5
