Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $499. Coupon code "BIZLT299" cuts that to $299. WIth free shipping, that's $30 under our mention from two weeks ago, $414 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit