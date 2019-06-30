New
Dell Vostro Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 4GB GPU, 512GB SSD
$529 $927
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Vostro 13 5000 Series 5370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's tied with our December mention, $791 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon 530 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 6/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
3 comments
zuhloo
shows 779 for me. is there another code? 529 would be a great deal
just now
gathermewool
@Wheelinanddealin:

why!? Looks like a pretty good deal for the price....

If my wife was in the market for a basic laptop that had the potential to, spec's-wise, last the next decade for cheap, this would do it.
42 min ago
Wheelinandealin
529??? Don't think so...
1 hr 16 min ago