Dell Small Business · 46 mins ago
$459 $1,076
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.7-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5471 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $739. Coupon code "SAVE280LT" cuts that to $459. With free shipping, that's $170 under our December mention, $617 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM and 16GB Intel Optane memory
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
Dell Small Business · 13 hrs ago
Dell Vostro Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 4GB GPU, 512GB SSD
$779 $1,570
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Vostro 13 5000 Series 5370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's tied with our December mention, $791 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: Headline price has been corrected; we apologize for the error. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon 530 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 19 hrs ago
Dell Vostro Kaby Lake R i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$559 $1,147
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.7-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5471 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $559 with free shipping. That's $588 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $60 less last month. Buy Now
Features
- ntel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- USB 3.1 Type-A | Type-C & HDMI
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 hrs ago
Dell XPS Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 13" Laptop
$1,291 $1,679
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop in Rose Gold with Alpine White woven glass fiber palmrest for $1,518.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $1,291.14. With free shipping, that's $108 under our May mention, $388 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED InfinityEdge display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i3 15" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB Optane Memory
$500
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 4.4-lb. Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $587.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $499.79. With free shipping, that's $199 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 16GB Intel Optane memory
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 1 wk ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 2 days ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in Silver or Black for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
Micro Center · 4 wks ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz Dual 17" Laptop
$330 $530
free shipping
HP offers its 5.63-lb HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz 17.3" Laptop in Black for $329.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our Black Friday mention, a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- AMD Radeon R5 Graphics
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- DVD-Burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ $200 Dell GC
$1,199 $1,599
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $1,199 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $298. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 75UM7570PUD
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $989 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 19 hrs ago
Dell UltraSharp U2719D 27" LED-Backlit LCD Display
$297 $500
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell UltraSharp U2719D 27" LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $349.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $297.49. With free shipping, that's $83 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $103.) Buy Now
Features
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub
- height-, tilt-, swivel-, pivot-adjustable stand
- DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs
- Model: U2719D
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Coffee Lake i5 PC
$589
free shipping
That's a savings of $477 off list price
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $589 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $477 off, and the lowest price we could find. Features include:
- Intel Core i5-8500T 2.1GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store · 2 wks ago
Dell OptiPlex 7020 Desktops:
from $129
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops, with prices starting from $129. (All items are $219 or less.) Plus, these items bag free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items. Shop Now
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" knocks that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from two days ago, $300 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i7 8-Core PC w/ 256GB SSD, 3GB GPU
$916 $1,150
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $1,077.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $916.29. With free shipping, that's $234 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700K 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD and 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron 3470 Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.7GHz Small Desktop PC
$292 $429
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 3470 Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.7GHz Small Desktop PC for $342.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $291.54. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from last week, $137 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 3.7GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
