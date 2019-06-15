New
Dell Small Business · 46 mins ago
Dell Vostro Kaby Lake R i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 16GB Optane Memory
$459 $1,076
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.7-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5471 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $739. Coupon code "SAVE280LT" cuts that to $459. With free shipping, that's $170 under our December mention, $617 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM and 16GB Intel Optane memory
  • 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "SAVE280LT"
  • Expires 6/15/2019
