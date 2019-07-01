New
Dell Small Business · 24 mins ago
Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-Core Desktop PC
$513 $856
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-Core Desktop PC for $599. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" cuts it to $513.43. With free shipping, that's $342 off and the best deal we could find.
  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv3670w10ps109r5
  • Code "VOSTRO40"
  • Expires 7/1/2019
