New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 52 mins ago
Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC
$529 w/ $79 in Rakuten Super Points $927
free shipping

Dell via Rakuten offers the Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. Plus, members will bag $79.35 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a total savings of $477. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Desktops Rakuten Dell
Core i5 Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register