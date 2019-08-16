- Create an Account or Login
Dell via Rakuten offers the Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. Plus, members will bag $105.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $26 under our mention from nearly three weeks ago and a total savings of $504. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,322.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $1,273.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention, a total savings of $526, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $636.99. Coupon code "AFF200GMT" cuts it to $440.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago, $209 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $719 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $231. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 27 7777 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 1.7GHz 27" 4K Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop PC for $783.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops that to $734.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $265 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 7 3.2GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $699.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $125 today. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Pavilion 590-p0045t Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC in Natural Silver for $549.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5 " cuts that to $522.49. With free shipping, that's $178 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 3GHz Gaming Desktop for $569 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $180. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC with a $200 Visa Gift Card for $1,175.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $1,126.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention, a total savings of $473, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Black/Yellow Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw them in a different color for $8 less in January. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Crosscut Laptop Backpack for $44.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, continues to offer its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop with a $100 Visa Prepaid Card for $489.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $39 under our mention from two days ago, a total savings of $220, and the best price we've seen (even before the gift card.) Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa Gift Card for $323.39 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of $186, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Members Purchase Program, continues to offer the Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop with a $100 Visa Prepaid Card for $764.39. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $715.39. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $255 off, tied with last week's mention, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
