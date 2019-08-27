New
Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC
$459 $927
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $459 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $468 off, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
